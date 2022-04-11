Global Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- On-premise VNA
- Hybrid VNA
- Cloud-based VNA
Segment by Application
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Imaging Centers
- Others
By Company
- McKesson Corporation (US)
- GE Company (US)
- Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan)
- Merge Healthcare Inc. (IBM Corporation) (US)
- Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium)
- Philips Healthcare (Royal Philips Electronics)(The Netherlands)
- Siemens Healthcare (Siemens AG)(Germany)
- Carestream Health, Inc. (Onex Corporation) (US)
- BridgeHead Software (U.K.)
- Novarad Corporation (US)
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 On-premise VNA
1.2.3 Hybrid VNA
1.2.4 Cloud-based VNA
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hospitals
1.3.3 Diagnostic Imaging Centers
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Industry Trends
2.3.2 Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Market Drivers
2.3.3 Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Market Challenges
2.3.4 Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
