Global Circulating Biomarker for Liquid Biopsy Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Circulating Biomarker for Liquid Biopsy
Circulating Biomarker for Liquid Biopsy market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Circulating Biomarker for Liquid Biopsy market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs)
- Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA)
- Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA)
- Extracellular Vesicles (EVs)
- Others
Segment by Application
- Early Cancer Screening
- Therapy Selection
- Treatment Monitoring
- Recurrence Monitoring Orthopedics
By Company
- Abbott Laboratories
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- GE Healthcare
- Epigenomics AG
- Agilent Technologies
- Biocept
- Affymetrix
- Fluxion Biosciences
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Circulating Biomarker for Liquid Biopsy Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs)
1.2.3 Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA)
1.2.4 Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA)
1.2.5 Extracellular Vesicles (EVs)
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Circulating Biomarker for Liquid Biopsy Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Early Cancer Screening
1.3.3 Therapy Selection
1.3.4 Treatment Monitoring
1.3.5 Recurrence Monitoring Orthopedics
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Circulating Biomarker for Liquid Biopsy Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Circulating Biomarker for Liquid Biopsy Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Circulating Biomarker for Liquid Biopsy Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Circulating Biomarker for Liquid Biopsy Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Circulating Biomarker for Liquid Biopsy Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Circulating Biomarker for Liquid Biopsy Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Circulating Biomarker for Liquid Biopsy Industry Trends
2.3.2 Circulating Biomarker for Liquid Biopsy Market Drivers
