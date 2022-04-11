Global Biometrics Technology Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Biometrics Technology market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Biometrics Technology market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Face Recognition
- Fingerprint Recognition
- Iris Recognition
- Palm Print/Hand Recognition
- Hand Geometry Recognition
Segment by Application
- Security
- Military & Defense
- Healthcare System
- Banking & Finance
By Company
- Safran SA
- NEC Corporation
- 3M Cogent Inc.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Suprema Inc.
- Cross Match Technologies
- Fulcrum Biometrics
- Thales SA
- Bio-Key International Inc.
- Precise Biometrics AB
- Secunet Security Networks AF
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Biometrics Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Face Recognition
1.2.3 Fingerprint Recognition
1.2.4 Iris Recognition
1.2.5 Palm Print/Hand Recognition
1.2.6 Hand Geometry Recognition
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Biometrics Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Security
1.3.3 Military & Defense
1.3.4 Healthcare System
1.3.5 Banking & Finance
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Biometrics Technology Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Biometrics Technology Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Biometrics Technology Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Biometrics Technology Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Biometrics Technology Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Biometrics Technology Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Biometrics Technology Industry Trends
2.3.2 Biometrics Technology Market Drivers
2.3.3 Biometrics Technology Market Challenges
2.3.4 Biometrics Technology Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Biometrics Technology Players by Revenue
3.1 Global Top Biometrics Technology Players by Revenue
