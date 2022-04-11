Global Flocculant and Coagulant Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Flocculant and Coagulant market was valued at 408.46 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.02% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Flocculant and coagulant are important chemicals used in water and wastewater treatment processes for solids removal, water clarification, lime softening, sludge thickening, and solids dewatering.Flocculation is the process where a chemical agent (flocculant) is used to reduce the turbidity of a liquid by binding suspended particles in the liquid together to form larger particles (flocs) that are heavy enough to settle to the bottom of the liquid. Coagulation is the process by which particles become destabilized and begin to clump together. Coagulation is an essential component in water treatment operations. Evaluation and optimization of the coagulation/rapid mixing step of the water treatment process includes a variety of aspects. Flocculants gather the destabilized particles together and cause them to agglomerate and drop out of solution.

According to the different chemical composition, coagulants and flocculant have the inorganic coagulantflocculant, organic coagulantflocculant, composite coagulantflocculant. Al-based and Fe-based compound are the main type of inorganic coagulantflocculant. And it took up 72.02% of the consumption in 2015. At present, coagulants and flocculant consumption market mainly concentrated in North America, China, Europe, Japan and India & SEA. China is the largest sales country of coagulants and flocculant and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The China sales of coagulants and flocculant market took up about 24.58% the global market in 2015.

By Market Verdors:

Kemira

SNF Group

Sanfeng Chem

SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions

Changlong Tech

Jianheng Ind

BASF

Feralco Group

Akferal

RISING Group

Aditya Birla

Yide Chem

Taki Chem

IXOM

Zhongke Tianze

HYMO CORP

Guangzheng Aluminum Aalt

GEO

Solenis

Huntsman

Solvay

Holland Company

WPCP

Toagosei Group

By Types:

Inorganic Type

Organic Type

By Applications:

Water Treatment

Oil & Gas

Mineral

Paper

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Flocculant and Coagulant Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Flocculant and Coagulant Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Inorganic Type

1.4.3 Organic Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Flocculant and Coagulant Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Water Treatment

1.5.3 Oil & Gas

1.5.4 Mineral

1.5.5 Paper

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Flocculant and Coagulant Market

1.8.1 Global Flocculant and Coagulant Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Flocculant and Coagulant Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Flocculant and Coagulant Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Flocculant and Coagulant Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Flocculant and Coagulant Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Flocculant and Coagulant Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

