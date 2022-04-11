News

Environmentally Friendly Firework Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Environmentally Friendly Firework Market

Environmentally-friendly fireworks have been developed to reduce the amount of atmospheric pollution produced. Traditional fireworks are normally made using a charcoal and sulphur fuel, a perchlorate oxidiser to help with burning, plus binders, colourants and propellants. When ignited, the pyrotechnics are spectacular, but they emit large amounts of smoke, unused perchlorates and metal by-products from the colourants, all of which are contaminates.

Eco-friendly fireworks have a clean burning, nitrogen-based fuel. This means a perchlorate oxidiser is not needed and because there is little smoke, only small amounts of metal salts are needed to produce the brilliantly coloured flames.

 

This report contains market size and forecasts of Environmentally Friendly Firework in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Environmentally Friendly Firework Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Environmentally Friendly Firework Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
  • Global top five Environmentally Friendly Firework companies in 2021 (%)

The global Environmentally Friendly Firework market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cake and Barrage Fireworks Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Environmentally Friendly Firework include Standard (IN), Sri Kaliswari (IN), Ajanta (IN), Coronation (IN), Sony (IN), Diamond Sparkler (US), GROUPE F (FR), Panda (CN) and Lidu (CN), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Environmentally Friendly Firework manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Environmentally Friendly Firework Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Environmentally Friendly Firework Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Cake and Barrage Fireworks
  • Horsetail Shells
  • Spider Fireworks
  • Crosette Fireworks
  • Chrysanthemum
  • Rockets
  • Peony Fireworks
  • Others

Global Environmentally Friendly Firework Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Environmentally Friendly Firework Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Sports Events
  • Celebration
  • Spring Festival
  • Mid-autumn Festival
  • Other

Global Environmentally Friendly Firework Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Environmentally Friendly Firework Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Environmentally Friendly Firework revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Environmentally Friendly Firework revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Environmentally Friendly Firework sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
  • Key companies Environmentally Friendly Firework sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Standard (IN)
  • Sri Kaliswari (IN)
  • Ajanta (IN)
  • Coronation (IN)
  • Sony (IN)
  • Diamond Sparkler (US)
  • GROUPE F (FR)
  • Panda (CN)
  • Lidu (CN)
  • Zhongzhou (CN)
  • Liuyang (CN)
  • Guandu (CN)
  • Jeeton (CN)
  • Qingtai (CN)
  • Bull (CN)
  • Hekou (CN)
  • Dahu (CN)
  • Dancing (CN)
  • Shenma (CN)
  • Jinsheng Group (CN)
  • Sanlink Group (CN)
  • Fuxiang (CN)
  • Hefung (CN)
  • Shenghong (CN)
  • Shengding (CN)
  • Meaning (CN)
  • Juntai (CN)
  • Shijihong (CN)
  • Kim TAE (CN)
  • Qianzi (CN)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Environmentally Friendly Firework Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Environmentally Friendly Firework Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Environmentally Friendly Firework Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Environmentally Friendly Firework Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Environmentally Friendly Firework Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Environmentally Friendly Firework Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Environmentally Friendly Firework Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Environmentally Friendly Firework Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Environmentally Friendly Firework Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Environmentally Friendly Firework Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Environmentally Friendly Firework Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Environmentally Friendly Firework Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Environmentally Friendly Firework Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Environmentally Friendly Firework Players in Global Market

