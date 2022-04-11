News

Global R-125 Refrigerant Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

R-125 Refrigerant Market

R-125 Refrigerant market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global R-125 Refrigerant market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • R-125
  • HCFC-123
  • HCFC-124
  • Others
Segment by Application

  • Extinguishant
  • Air Condition
  • Commercial Refrigerators

By Company

  • Shanghai 3F New Material
  • Airgas Ltd.
  • Arkema S.A.
  • Daikin Industries
  • Dongyue Group
  • GFL
  • Honeywell Internationals Inc.
  • Limin Chemicals
  • Meilan Chemical
  • Mexichem
  • Navin Flourine International
  • Solvay S.A.
  • SRF Ltd.
  • The Chemours Company
  • The Linde Group

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

