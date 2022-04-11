Global Potassium Formate Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Potassium Formate market was valued at 41.22 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.97% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/139536/global-potassium-formate-market-2022-270

Potassium formate (CHO2K) is the potassium salt of formic acid. With a molar mass of 84.12 g/mol, this highly water?soluble product has many industrial applications, including heat transfer, de-icing, and as a brine for use in oilfield applications such as drilling and completion operations. Potassium formate also can be used as reduce agent for the production of printing and dyeing, and as intermediate in the manufacturing of potassium diformate.Potassium formate is a concentrated industry with some manufacturers dominating the market.

The manufacturers can be categorized as three types: raw material formic acid suppliers (such as Perstorp and BASF), drilling fluid manufactures (such as M-I Swaco) and deicing agent manufactures (such as Kemira, NASi and Esseco). A key variable in the performance of potassium formate producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. The materials of potassium formate include formic acid and potassium hydroxide, both of which are bulk chemical raw materials. The price of formic acid and potassium hydroxide injects short-term volatility into margins and stock prices. From 2011 to 2015, the decreasing of formic acid price lowered the production cost of potassium formate, which also contributes to the price decrease of potassium formate. Also the price raise of formic acid in 2016 lifted the price of potassium formate, but we tend to believe the price for long term would trend down.

By Market Verdors:

Perstorp

OXEA Corporation

ADDCON

NASi

M-I Swaco

BASF

Kemira

Esseco

Hawkins

Shouguang Hengtong Chemical

Chongqing Chuandong Chemical

Shuntong Group

Mianyang Aostar Phosphorus Chemical

Hangzhou Focus Chemical

Shanxi Zhaoyi Chemical

Hebei Huayun Hongye Chemcal



By Types:

Solid Potassium Formate

Liquid Potassium Formate

By Applications:

Oil Field

Deicing Agent

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/139536/global-potassium-formate-market-2022-270

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Potassium Formate Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Potassium Formate Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Solid Potassium Formate

1.4.3 Liquid Potassium Formate

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Potassium Formate Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Oil Field

1.5.3 Deicing Agent

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Potassium Formate Market

1.8.1 Global Potassium Formate Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Potassium Formate Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Potassium Formate Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Potassium Formate Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Potassium Formate Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Potassium Formate Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Potassium Formate Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Potassium Formate Sales Volume

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/