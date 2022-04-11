News

Global Therapeutic Ultrasound Devices Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Therapeutic Ultrasound Devices

Therapeutic Ultrasound Devices market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Therapeutic Ultrasound Devices market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Desktop
  • Portable

Segment by Application

  • Hospital Treatment
  • Home Care
  • Other

By Company

  • EDAP TMS
  • Dornier Medtech
  • InSightec
  • Siemens
  • Philips Healthcare
  • SonaCare Medical
  • Wikkon

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Therapeutic Ultrasound Devices Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Therapeutic Ultrasound Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Desktop
1.2.3 Portable
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Therapeutic Ultrasound Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hospital Treatment
1.3.3 Home Care
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Therapeutic Ultrasound Devices Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Therapeutic Ultrasound Devices Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Therapeutic Ultrasound Devices Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Therapeutic Ultrasound Devices Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Therapeutic Ultrasound Devices Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Therapeutic Ultrasound Devices by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Therapeutic Ultrasound Devices Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Therapeutic Ultrasound Devices Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Therapeutic Ultrasound Devices Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Therapeutic Ultrasound Devices Sales by Manufacturers

