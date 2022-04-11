Antipyretic Analgesic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Antipyretic analgesics are a group of heterogeneous substances including acidic (nonsteroidal antiinflammatory drugs, NSAIDs) and nonacidic (paracetamol, pyrazolinones) drugs.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Antipyretic Analgesic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients in global, including the following market information:

Global Antipyretic Analgesic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Antipyretic Analgesic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Antipyretic Analgesic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients companies in 2021 (%)

The global Antipyretic Analgesic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Paracetamol Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Antipyretic Analgesic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients include Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, IOL, Anqiu Lu’an Pharmaceutical, Novacyl, BASF, Anhui BBCA Pharmaceuticals, Hubei Biocause, Xinhua Pharm and Granules India Limited, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Antipyretic Analgesic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Antipyretic Analgesic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Antipyretic Analgesic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Paracetamol

Aspirin

Ibuprofen

Naproxen

Diclofenac

Oxaprozin

Dexibuprofen

Others

Global Antipyretic Analgesic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Antipyretic Analgesic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Headache and Fever

Cold and Cough

Muscle Cramps

Others

Global Antipyretic Analgesic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Antipyretic Analgesic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Antipyretic Analgesic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Antipyretic Analgesic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Antipyretic Analgesic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Antipyretic Analgesic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

IOL

Anqiu Lu’an Pharmaceutical

Novacyl

BASF

Anhui BBCA Pharmaceuticals

Hubei Biocause

Xinhua Pharm

Granules India Limited

Huagang Pharm

Hebei Jiheng Pharmaceutical

Zhejiang Kangle Pharmaceutical

Jingye Group

Hunan Zhongnan Pharmaceutical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Antipyretic Analgesic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Antipyretic Analgesic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Antipyretic Analgesic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Antipyretic Analgesic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Antipyretic Analgesic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Antipyretic Analgesic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Antipyretic Analgesic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Antipyretic Analgesic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Antipyretic Analgesic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Antipyretic Analgesic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Antipyretic Analgesic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

