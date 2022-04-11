Global Thermoplastic Composites Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Thermoplastic Composites market was valued at 1334.24 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .81% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Thermoplastic composites refer to composite materials made of thermoplastic resin reinforced with long fiber, short fiber and continuous fiber. A thermoplastic plastic is a polymer that becomes pliable or moldable above a specific temperature and solidifies upon cooling. The fibers are usually glass, carbon, and aramid.

The thermoplastic resin is usually PA, PP, PBT, PPEK, PEKK, PPA, PPS, PSU, etc. Thermoplastic composites are commonly used in aerospace/aviation/aviation, automotive, marine, consumer goods, electrical and electronics. China is the dominate producer of thermoplastic composites, the production was 2041 K MT in 2016, accounting for about 30.55% of the total amount, followed by Europe, with the production market share of 29.41% and North America, with the production market share of 27.24%. China has the highest production CARG of 7.67% from 2012 to 2016. Even though a huge space for growth in the Chinese market exists, the quality and technology should be further improved.

By Market Verdors:

BASF

Lanxess

DSM

SABIC

PolyOne

DowDuPont

Solvay

RTP

Celanese

Toray

TenCate

Teijin Limited

Kingfa Science and Technology

Genius

By Types:

Glass Fiber

Carbon Fiber

By Applications:

Automotive

Aerospace/Aviation

Electrical and Electronics

Consumer Goods

Oil & gas

Medical

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Thermoplastic Composites Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Thermoplastic Composites Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Glass Fiber

1.4.3 Carbon Fiber

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Thermoplastic Composites Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Aerospace/Aviation

1.5.4 Electrical and Electronics

1.5.5 Consumer Goods

1.5.6 Oil & gas

1.5.7 Medical

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Thermoplastic Composites Market

1.8.1 Global Thermoplastic Composites Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Thermoplastic Composites Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Thermoplastic Composites Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Thermoplastic Composites Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Thermoplastic Composites Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Thermoplastic Composites Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

