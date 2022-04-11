News

Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound System Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

High Intensity Focused Ultrasound System

High Intensity Focused Ultrasound System market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Ultrasound Guided
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Breast Cancer
  • Lung Cancer
  • Liver Cancer
  • Others

By Company

  • EDAP TMS
  • Sonacare Medical
  • Haifu Medical
  • Shanghai A&S
  • Insightec
  • Theraclion
  • Alpinion Medical Systems
  • FUS Instruments
  • Image Guided Therapy
  • Medsonic Ltd
  • Promedica Bioelectronics
  • Sumo Corporation Ltd.
  • Mirabilis Medica
  • Eye Tech Care
  • Profound Medical Corp
  • Shenzhen Wikkon

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 High Intensity Focused Ultrasound System Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound System Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Ultrasound Guided
1.2.3 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound System Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Breast Cancer
1.3.3 Lung Cancer
1.3.4 Liver Cancer
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound System Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound System Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound System Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound System Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound System Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales High Intensity Focused Ultrasound System by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound System Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound System Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound System Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific

