Global Personal Wipes Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Personal Wipes Market
Personal Wipes market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Personal Wipes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Facial Wipes
- Cleansing Wipes
- Hand & Body Wipes
- Moist Towelettes
- Flushable Wipes
- Personal Hygiene Wipes
- Feminine Hygiene Wipes
- Antibacterial Wipes
- Medicated Wipes
Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology
Segment by Application
- Adults
- Babies
By Company
- Rockline Industries (US)
- Diamond Wipes International (US)
- Kimberly Clark Corporation (US)
- Procter and Gamble Co. (US)
- NicePak International (US)
- Meridian Industries Inc. (US)
- La Fresh (US)
- Unicharm International (Japan)
- Edgewell Personal Care (US)
- Healthy Hoohoo (US)
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
