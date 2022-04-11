Global Silicon Powder Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Silicon Powder market was valued at 21.32 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.45% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Silica fume, also known as micro silica, is an ultrafine powder collected as a by-product of the silicon and ferrosilicon alloy production.

Silica fume is an ultrafine material with spherical particles less than ?m in diameter, the average being about 0.15 ?m. So it also called the ultrafine silica fume.Silica fume is an ultrafine powder collected as a by-product of the silicon and ferrosilicon alloy production. The “smoke” leaving the plant is actually silica fume. Today in many countries, due to pressure for environmental protection, no silica fume is allowed to escape to the atmosphere. The global silica fume production increased from 1322.6 K MT in 2012 to 1797.5 K MT in 2017. China is the largest production of silica fume, which snatched 53.18% share globally in 2017. The follower is Europe, producing 367.9 K MT. Silica fume is mainly consumed by concrete industry, refractory industry and so on. Among the various applications, concrete industry becomes the largest consumer. In 2017, nearly 77.35% silica fumed entered into the concrete industry.

By Market Verdors:

Ferroglobe

Elkem(Blue Star)

Erdos Metallurgy

Linyuan Micro-Silica Fume

WINITOOR

All Minmetal International

East Lansing Technology

Wuhan Mewreach

Dow Corning

Finnfjord

Lixinyuan Microsilica

QingHai WuTong

Blue Star

Sichuan Langtian

RW Silicium GmbH

Wacker

CCMA

Fesil

Washington Mills

Jinyi Silicon Materials

Renhe

Elkon Products

Simcoa Operations

OFZ, a.s.

Minasligas

By Types:

Densified Silica Fume

Semi Densified Silica Fume

Undensified Silica Fume

By Applications:

Concrete

Refractory

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

