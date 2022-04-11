Potassium Sorbate Granular Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Potassium Sorbate Granular market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Potassium Sorbate Granular include Celanese, Bimal Pharma, Tianjin Haitong Chemical Industry, Mil-Spec Industries, Hydrite Chemical Co., Wanglong Chemicals, FBC Industries, Kailash Chemicals and Nantong Acetic Acid Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Potassium Sorbate Granular manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Potassium Sorbate Granular Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Potassium Sorbate Granular Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Food Grade

Pharma Grade

Industrial Grade

Global Potassium Sorbate Granular Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Potassium Sorbate Granular Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Other

Global Potassium Sorbate Granular Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Potassium Sorbate Granular Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Potassium Sorbate Granular revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Potassium Sorbate Granular revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Potassium Sorbate Granular sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Potassium Sorbate Granular sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Celanese

Bimal Pharma

Tianjin Haitong Chemical Industry

Mil-Spec Industries

Hydrite Chemical Co.

Wanglong Chemicals

FBC Industries

Kailash Chemicals

Nantong Acetic Acid Chemical

Lubon Industry

Hawkins Inc.

Wintersun Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Potassium Sorbate Granular Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Potassium Sorbate Granular Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Potassium Sorbate Granular Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Potassium Sorbate Granular Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Potassium Sorbate Granular Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Potassium Sorbate Granular Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Potassium Sorbate Granular Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Potassium Sorbate Granular Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Potassium Sorbate Granular Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Potassium Sorbate Granular Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Potassium Sorbate Granular Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Potassium Sorbate Granular Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Potassium Sorbate Granular Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Potassium Sorbate Granular Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Potassium Sorbate Granular Companies

