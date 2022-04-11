Potassium Sorbate Granular Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Potassium Sorbate Granular Market
The global Potassium Sorbate Granular market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Potassium Sorbate Granular include Celanese, Bimal Pharma, Tianjin Haitong Chemical Industry, Mil-Spec Industries, Hydrite Chemical Co., Wanglong Chemicals, FBC Industries, Kailash Chemicals and Nantong Acetic Acid Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Potassium Sorbate Granular manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Potassium Sorbate Granular Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Potassium Sorbate Granular Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Food Grade
- Pharma Grade
- Industrial Grade
Global Potassium Sorbate Granular Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Potassium Sorbate Granular Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food & Beverages
- Pharmaceuticals
- Personal Care
- Other
Global Potassium Sorbate Granular Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Potassium Sorbate Granular Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Potassium Sorbate Granular revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Potassium Sorbate Granular revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Potassium Sorbate Granular sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Potassium Sorbate Granular sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Celanese
- Bimal Pharma
- Tianjin Haitong Chemical Industry
- Mil-Spec Industries
- Hydrite Chemical Co.
- Wanglong Chemicals
- FBC Industries
- Kailash Chemicals
- Nantong Acetic Acid Chemical
- Lubon Industry
- Hawkins Inc.
- Wintersun Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Potassium Sorbate Granular Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Potassium Sorbate Granular Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Potassium Sorbate Granular Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Potassium Sorbate Granular Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Potassium Sorbate Granular Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Potassium Sorbate Granular Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Potassium Sorbate Granular Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Potassium Sorbate Granular Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Potassium Sorbate Granular Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Potassium Sorbate Granular Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Potassium Sorbate Granular Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Potassium Sorbate Granular Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Potassium Sorbate Granular Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Potassium Sorbate Granular Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Potassium Sorbate Granular Companies
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/