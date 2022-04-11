Medium Density Fiberboard in Furniture Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Medium Density Fiberboard in Furniture market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fire-rated MDF Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Medium Density Fiberboard in Furniture include Kronospan M&P Kaindl, Arauco, Duratex SA, Swiss Krono Group, Nelson Pine, MASISA, Sonae Arauco, kastamonu Entegre and Finsa, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Medium Density Fiberboard in Furniture manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medium Density Fiberboard in Furniture Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K CBM)

Global Medium Density Fiberboard in Furniture Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fire-rated MDF

Moisture Resistant MDF

General MDF

Global Medium Density Fiberboard in Furniture Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K CBM)

Global Medium Density Fiberboard in Furniture Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home Furniture

Office Furniture

Other

Global Medium Density Fiberboard in Furniture Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K CBM)

Global Medium Density Fiberboard in Furniture Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medium Density Fiberboard in Furniture revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Medium Density Fiberboard in Furniture revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Medium Density Fiberboard in Furniture sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K CBM)

Key companies Medium Density Fiberboard in Furniture sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kronospan M&P Kaindl

Arauco

Duratex SA

Swiss Krono Group

Nelson Pine

MASISA

Sonae Arauco

kastamonu Entegre

Finsa

Yildiz Entegre

Egger

Pfleiderer

Norbord

Georgia-Pacific Wood Products

Swedspan

Dongwha

Yonglin Group

Furen Group

DareGlobal Wood

Quanyou

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Medium Density Fiberboard in Furniture Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Medium Density Fiberboard in Furniture Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Medium Density Fiberboard in Furniture Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Medium Density Fiberboard in Furniture Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Medium Density Fiberboard in Furniture Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Medium Density Fiberboard in Furniture Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Medium Density Fiberboard in Furniture Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Medium Density Fiberboard in Furniture Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Medium Density Fiberboard in Furniture Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Medium Density Fiberboard in Furniture Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Medium Density Fiberboard in Furniture Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medium Density Fiberboard in Furniture Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Medium Density Fiberboard in Furniture Product Type

