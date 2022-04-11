Particle Board in Furniture Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Particle Board in Furniture market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fire-rated Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Particle Board in Furniture include Kronospan, Frati Luigi SpA, Egger Rambervillers, Rauch Spanplattenwerk GmbH, Saib Sas, Gruppo Mauro Saviola S.r.l., Trombini, IKEA Industry Div. Boards and Pfleiderer GmbH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Particle Board in Furniture manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Particle Board in Furniture Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K CBM)

Global Particle Board in Furniture Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fire-rated

Moisture-resistant

Standard

Global Particle Board in Furniture Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K CBM)

Global Particle Board in Furniture Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home Furniture

Commercial Furniture

Global Particle Board in Furniture Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K CBM)

Global Particle Board in Furniture Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Particle Board in Furniture revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Particle Board in Furniture revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Particle Board in Furniture sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K CBM)

Key companies Particle Board in Furniture sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kronospan

Frati Luigi SpA

Egger Rambervillers

Rauch Spanplattenwerk GmbH

Saib Sas

Gruppo Mauro Saviola S.r.l.

Trombini

IKEA Industry Div. Boards

Pfleiderer GmbH

DareGlobal

GAOLIN (Guuoxu Group)

Fenglin Group

Dingfeng Wood

Arauco

ENboard Co. Ltd

Mei Chu Ent. Co. Ltd.

