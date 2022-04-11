Antipyretic and Analgesic API Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Antipyretic and Analgesic API market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ibuprofen Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Antipyretic and Analgesic API include GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Xinhua Pharmaceutical, Sanofi, Bayer, Mallinckrodt, Anqiu Lu’an, Granules India and Farmson, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Antipyretic and Analgesic API manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Antipyretic and Analgesic API Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Antipyretic and Analgesic API Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ibuprofen

Aspirin

Acetaminophen

Others

Global Antipyretic and Analgesic API Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Antipyretic and Analgesic API Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Tablet

Capsule

Injection

Global Antipyretic and Analgesic API Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Antipyretic and Analgesic API Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Antipyretic and Analgesic API revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Antipyretic and Analgesic API revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Antipyretic and Analgesic API sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Antipyretic and Analgesic API sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GlaxoSmithKline

Pfizer

Xinhua Pharmaceutical

Sanofi

Bayer

Mallinckrodt

Anqiu Lu’an

Granules India

Farmson

Hebei Jiheng

Zhejiang Kangle

Sri Krishna Pharma

Anhui BBCA Likang

Seqens

Atabay

Anhui Fubore

Changshu Huagang

IOLCP

Granules Biocause

Strides Shasun

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Antipyretic and Analgesic API Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Antipyretic and Analgesic API Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Antipyretic and Analgesic API Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Antipyretic and Analgesic API Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Antipyretic and Analgesic API Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Antipyretic and Analgesic API Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Antipyretic and Analgesic API Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Antipyretic and Analgesic API Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Antipyretic and Analgesic API Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Antipyretic and Analgesic API Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Antipyretic and Analgesic API Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Antipyretic and Analgesic API Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Antipyretic and Analgesic API Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Antipyretic and Analgesic API Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Antipyretic and Analgesic API Companies

