Global Uncooled Infrared Imaging Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Uncooled Infrared Imaging Equipment Market

Uncooled Infrared Imaging Equipment market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Uncooled Infrared Imaging Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Near Infrared
  • Shortwave Infrared
  • Mid-wave Infrared
  • Long-wave Infrared
Segment by Application

  • Security & Surveillance
  • Monitoring & Inspection
  • Detection

By Company

  • FLIR Systems (US)
  • Fluke (US)
  • Sensors Unlimited (US)
  • Leonardo DRS (US)
  • Axis Communications (Sweden)
  • Xenics (Belgium)
  • Sofradir (France)
  • Opgal Optronic Industries
  • New Imaging Technologies
  • Allied Vision Technologies

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

