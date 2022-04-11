Automotive Motor Iron Core Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Automotive Motor Iron Core market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Bonded Cores Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Motor Iron Core include SWD AG, Voestalpine, Kienle Spiess, Waelzholz, DANCO Precision, Wingard & Company, Polaris Laser Laminations, Axalta and Mitsui High-tec, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Motor Iron Core manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Motor Iron Core Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Automotive Motor Iron Core Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Bonded Cores

Welding Cores

Interlocking Cores

Others

Global Automotive Motor Iron Core Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Automotive Motor Iron Core Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

HEV

EV

Others

Global Automotive Motor Iron Core Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Automotive Motor Iron Core Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Motor Iron Core revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Motor Iron Core revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Motor Iron Core sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Automotive Motor Iron Core sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SWD AG

Voestalpine

Kienle Spiess

Waelzholz

DANCO Precision

Wingard & Company

Polaris Laser Laminations

Axalta

Mitsui High-tec

Kuroda Precision

POSCO

Yuma Lamination

Changying Xinzhi

Xulie Electromotor

Foshan Pulizi Core

Dongguan Onlink

Foshan Temyoo

Suzhou Fine-stamping

Wenzhou Qihang Motor

Henan Yongrong Power

HSJCHAO

Shenzhen Jiarun Precision

JJEI

Nibo Hongda

Ningbo Yinli Electromechanical

Nidec Group

Sinotech

Feintool

