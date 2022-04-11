News

Global PET Back Sheet Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

PET Back Sheet Market

PET Back Sheet market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PET Back Sheet market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Release PET
  • High Temperature PET
Segment by Application

  • Electronics
  • Energy
  • Construction
  • Others

By Company

  • 3M
  • Agfa
  • Baixing Group
  • Coveme
  • CPP Solar
  • Honeywell
  • SKC
  • Toray
  • Toyo Aluminium
  • Toyobo

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

