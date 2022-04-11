News
Global PET Back Sheet Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
PET Back Sheet Market
PET Back Sheet market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PET Back Sheet market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Release PET
- High Temperature PET
Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology
Segment by Application
- Electronics
- Energy
- Construction
- Others
By Company
- 3M
- Agfa
- Baixing Group
- Coveme
- CPP Solar
- Honeywell
- SKC
- Toray
- Toyo Aluminium
- Toyobo
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
