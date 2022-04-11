Global Polymer Additives Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Polymer Additives market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polymer Additives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Light Stabilizers

Processing Stabilizers

Antioxidants

Sulfur-containing Co-stabilizers,

Metal Deactivators

Antistatic Agents

Segment by Application

Agriculture

Automotive

Coating

Packing

Textile and Fibers

By Company

BASF

Clariant

ADEKA

CYTEC SOLVAY GROUP

DuPont

AkzoNobel

Ferro Corporation

Croda

3M

TCI Chemicals

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

