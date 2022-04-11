News

Global Drilling Fluid Additives Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Drilling Fluid Additives Market

Drilling Fluid Additives market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Drilling Fluid Additives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Fluid Viscosifiers
  • Corrosion Inhibitors
  • Dispersants
  • Surface Modifiers
  • Defoamers
  • Biocides
Segment by Application

  • Onshore
  • Offshore

By Company

  • AkzoNobel N.V
  • BASF SE
  • Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Llc
  • E. I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company
  • The Lubrizol Corporation
  • The Dow Chemical Company
  • Stepan Company

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Colombia
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

