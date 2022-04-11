News

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Market

Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Polyester
  • Vinyl Ester
  • Epoxy
  • Polyurethane
  • Peek Resin
  • Others
Segment by Application

  • Wind Energy
  • Transportation
  • Marine
  • Pipe & Tanks
  • Others

By Company

  • Advanced Glassfiber Yarns
  • Asahi Glass
  • BASF
  • PPG
  • Binani 3b-The Fibreglass
  • Owens Corning
  • Chomarat Group
  • Johns Manville
  • Jushi Group
  • Nippon Sheet Glass
  • Nitto Boseki
  • Saertex Group
  • Saint-Gobain Vetrotex
  • Taishan Fiberglass
  • Chongqing Polycomp
  • Shanghai Xiao-Bao FRP

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

