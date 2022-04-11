News

Global Climate-Smart Agriculture Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Climate-Smart Agriculture Market

Climate-Smart Agriculture market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Climate-Smart Agriculture market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Precision Farming
  • Livestock Monitoring
  • Fish Farming
  • Smart Greenhouse
Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology

Segment by Application

  • Precision Farming
  • Livestock Monitoring
  • Smart Greenhouse
  • Aquaculture

By Company

  • Deere & Company (U.S.)
  • Trimble, Inc. (U.S.)
  • Raven Industries, Inc. (U.S.)
  • AgJunction, Inc. (U.S.)
  • AGCO Corporation (U.S.)
  • The Climate Corporation (U.S.)
  • AG Leader Technology (U.S.)
  • Precision Planting, Inc. (U.S.)
  • SST Development Group, Inc. (U.S.)
  • Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc. (U.S.)
  • Semiosbio Technologies, Inc. (Canada)
  • DeLaval Corporation (Sweden)
  • GEA Group AG (Germany)
  • BouMatic, LLC. (U.S.)

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

