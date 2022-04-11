News

Global Water Soluble Detergent Pods Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Water Soluble Detergent Pods Market

Water Soluble Detergent Pods market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Water Soluble Detergent Pods market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • PVA
  • PVOH
Segment by Application

  • Detergents
  • Hand Wash
  • Dishwash
  • Others

By Company

  • Canadian Packaging
  • Kuraray
  • Aicello Corporation
  • Unimasses Group

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

