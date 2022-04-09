Water Moisture Sensor Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Water Moisture Sensor market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Water Moisture Sensor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Volumetric
- Soil Water Potential
Segment by Application
- Agriculture
- Landscaping
- Residential
- Forestry
- Sports Turf
- Construction and Mining
- Research
- Other
By Company
- The Toro Company
- Rainbird
- Campbell Scientific
- Meter Group
- Gardena (Husqvarna)
- Davis Instruments
- Vernier
- IMKO (Endress+Hauser)
- Dynamax
- Irrometer
- Delta-T Devices
- Stevens Water
- Vegetronix
- Acclima
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Water Moisture Sensor Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Water Moisture Sensor Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Volumetric
1.2.3 Soil Water Potential
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Water Moisture Sensor Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Agriculture
1.3.3 Landscaping
1.3.4 Residential
1.3.5 Forestry
1.3.6 Sports Turf
1.3.7 Construction and Mining
1.3.8 Research
1.3.9 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Water Moisture Sensor Production
2.1 Global Water Moisture Sensor Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Water Moisture Sensor Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Water Moisture Sensor Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Water Moisture Sensor Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Water Moisture Sensor Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
3 Global Water Moisture Sensor Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Water Moisture Sensor Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Water Moisture Sensor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Water Moisture Sensor Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Water Moisture Sensor Sales by Region
