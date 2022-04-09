Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

PXI/e Bus Modular Instrument

VXI Bus Modular Instrument

LXI Bus Modular Instrument

PCI/e Bus Modular Instrument

Serial Bus Modular Instrument

AXI/e Bus Modular Instrument

Segment by Application

Communication

Consumer Electronics & Semiconductor

Automotive Electronics

Aerospace & Defence

By Company

Keysight

National Instruments

Viavi Solutions

Fortive Corporation

Astronics Corporation

Teledyne Lecroy

Rohde & Schwarz

Ametek (VTI Instruments)

Teradyne

Pickering Interfaces

Giga-Tronics

Chroma ATE

Bustec

Excalibur Systems

North Atlantic Industries

Ceyear

ADLINK

CETC

CASIC

ADVANTECH

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

China Taiwan

Israel

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 PXI/e Bus Modular Instrument

1.2.3 VXI Bus Modular Instrument

1.2.4 LXI Bus Modular Instrument

1.2.5 PCI/e Bus Modular Instrument

1.2.6 Serial Bus Modular Instrument

1.2.7 AXI/e Bus Modular Instrument

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Communication

1.3.3 Consumer Electronics & Semiconductor

1.3.4 Automotive Electronics

1.3.5 Aerospace & Defence

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Production

2.1 Global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 Southeast Asia

2.9 China Taiwan

2.10 Israel

