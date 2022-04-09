News

Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • PXI/e Bus Modular Instrument
  • VXI Bus Modular Instrument
  • LXI Bus Modular Instrument
  • PCI/e Bus Modular Instrument
  • Serial Bus Modular Instrument
  • AXI/e Bus Modular Instrument

Segment by Application

  • Communication
  • Consumer Electronics & Semiconductor
  • Automotive Electronics
  • Aerospace & Defence

By Company

  • Keysight
  • National Instruments
  • Viavi Solutions
  • Fortive Corporation
  • Astronics Corporation
  • Teledyne Lecroy
  • Rohde & Schwarz
  • Ametek (VTI Instruments)
  • Teradyne
  • Pickering Interfaces
  • Giga-Tronics
  • Chroma ATE
  • Bustec
  • Excalibur Systems
  • North Atlantic Industries
  • Ceyear
  • ADLINK
  • CETC
  • CASIC
  • ADVANTECH

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Southeast Asia
  • China Taiwan
  • Israel

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 PXI/e Bus Modular Instrument
1.2.3 VXI Bus Modular Instrument
1.2.4 LXI Bus Modular Instrument
1.2.5 PCI/e Bus Modular Instrument
1.2.6 Serial Bus Modular Instrument
1.2.7 AXI/e Bus Modular Instrument
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Communication
1.3.3 Consumer Electronics & Semiconductor
1.3.4 Automotive Electronics
1.3.5 Aerospace & Defence
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Production
2.1 Global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 Southeast Asia
2.9 China Taiwan
2.10 Israel

