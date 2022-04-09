News

Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Land Mobile Radio (LMR) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • 40MHz ? 174MHz (VHF)
  • 200MHz ? 512MHz (UHF)
  • 700MHz ? 1000MHz (SHF)

Segment by Application

  • Public Safety
  • Military
  • Aerospace
  • Marine
  • Construction
  • Mining
  • Telecommunications
  • Other

By Company

  • Motorola Solutions
  • Relm Wireless (BK Technologies)
  • Raytheon
  • Thales
  • JVC Kenwood
  • Harris Corporation
  • Hytera
  • Icom
  • Leonardo SpA
  • Simoco
  • Codan Radio
  • Tait Communications
  • Neolink

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Taiwan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 40MHz ? 174MHz (VHF)
1.2.3 200MHz ? 512MHz (UHF)
1.2.4 700MHz ? 1000MHz (SHF)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Public Safety
1.3.3 Military
1.3.4 Aerospace
1.3.5 Marine
1.3.6 Construction
1.3.7 Mining
1.3.8 Telecommunications
1.3.9 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Production
2.1 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 Taiwan
3 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

