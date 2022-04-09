News

Vertical Probe Cards Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Vertical Probe Cards market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Vertical Probe Cards market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • MEMS Vertical Probe Cards
  • Non-MEMS Vertical Probe Cards

Segment by Application

  • Foundry and Logic
  • DRAM
  • Flash
  • Parametric
  • Others (RF or MMW or Radar, etc.)

By Company

  • FormFactor
  • CHPT
  • Micronics Japan (MJC)
  • MPI Corporation
  • Japan Electronic Materials (JEM)
  • Technoprobe S.p.A.
  • SV Probe
  • Korea Instrument
  • TSE
  • Feinmetall
  • Will Technology
  • Synergie Cad Probe
  • STAr Technologies, Inc.
  • TIPS Messtechnik GmbH
  • Probe Test Solutions Limited

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Taiwan (China)
  • Japan
  • South Korea

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Vertical Probe Cards Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Vertical Probe Cards Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 MEMS Vertical Probe Cards
1.2.3 Non-MEMS Vertical Probe Cards
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Vertical Probe Cards Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Foundry and Logic
1.3.3 DRAM
1.3.4 Flash
1.3.5 Parametric
1.3.6 Others (RF or MMW or Radar, etc.)
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Vertical Probe Cards Production
2.1 Global Vertical Probe Cards Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Vertical Probe Cards Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Vertical Probe Cards Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Vertical Probe Cards Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Vertical Probe Cards Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 Taiwan (China)
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Vertical Probe Cards Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Vertical Probe Cards Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Vertical Probe Cards Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Vertical Probe Cards Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Vertical Probe Cards Sales by Region

Similar Reports:

2022-2027 Global and Regional Vertical Probe Cards Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

Global Vertical Probe Cards Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Vertical MEMS Probe Cards Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Vertical Probe Cards Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

