Power Semiconductor Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Power Semiconductor market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Power Semiconductor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Power Semiconductor Device
- Power Module
- Power Integrated Circuits
Segment by Application
- Industrial
- Automobile
- Communication
- Consumer Electronics
By Company
- Infineon
- Texas Instruments
- ON Semiconductor
- STMicroelectronics
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Toshiba
- Vishay Intertechnology
- Fuji Electric
- Nexperia
- Littelfuse
- Renesas Electronics
- Semekron
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- South Korea
- Middle East
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Power Semiconductor Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Power Semiconductor Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Power Semiconductor Device
1.2.3 Power Module
1.2.4 Power Integrated Circuits
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Power Semiconductor Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Industrial
1.3.3 Automobile
1.3.4 Communication
1.3.5 Consumer Electronics
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Power Semiconductor Production
2.1 Global Power Semiconductor Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Power Semiconductor Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Power Semiconductor Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Power Semiconductor Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Power Semiconductor Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 Southeast Asia
2.9 India
2.10 South Korea
2.11 Middle East
3 Global Power Semiconductor Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Power Semiconductor Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Power Semiconductor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Power Semiconductor Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
