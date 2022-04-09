News

Li-Ion Battery Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Li-Ion Battery market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Li-Ion Battery market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Lithium-Cobalt Oxide Battery
  • Lithium-Titanate Battery
  • Lithium-Iron Phosphate Battery
  • Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide Battery
  • Lithium-Manganese Oxide Battery

Segment by Application

  • Smartphones
  • Laptops
  • Other Consumer Electronics
  • Industrial
  • Automotive
  • Others

By Company

  • Panasonic
  • Samsung SDI
  • LG Chem
  • CATL
  • ATL
  • Murata
  • BYD
  • Tianjin Lishen Battery
  • BAK Power
  • Toshiba
  • AESC
  • Saft

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Li-Ion Battery Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Li-Ion Battery Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Lithium-Cobalt Oxide Battery
1.2.3 Lithium-Titanate Battery
1.2.4 Lithium-Iron Phosphate Battery
1.2.5 Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide Battery
1.2.6 Lithium-Manganese Oxide Battery
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Li-Ion Battery Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Smartphones
1.3.3 Laptops
1.3.4 Other Consumer Electronics
1.3.5 Industrial
1.3.6 Automotive
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Li-Ion Battery Production
2.1 Global Li-Ion Battery Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Li-Ion Battery Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Li-Ion Battery Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Li-Ion Battery Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Li-Ion Battery Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Li-Ion Battery Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Li-Ion Battery Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Li-Ion Battery Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Li-Ion Battery Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

Tags
