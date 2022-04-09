News

Global CO2-Laser Cutting Head Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

CO2-Laser Cutting Head Market

CO2-Laser Cutting Head market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global CO2-Laser Cutting Head market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • 10 mm Diameter
  • 20 mm Diameter
  • 25 mm Diameter
  • Other
Segment by Application

  • Industrial
  • Chemical
  • Electronic
  • Other

By Company

  • American Laser Enterprises
  • PRECITEC KG
  • Laser Mechanisms
  • Rofin-LASAG
  • IPG Photonics Corporation
  • HIGHYAG
  • Hypertherm
  • Laserline GmbH
  • TCI CUTTING
  • TRUMPF Laser Technology

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

