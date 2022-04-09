News

Global Diethylene Glycol Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Diethylene Glycol Market

Diethylene Glycol market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Diethylene Glycol market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Industrial Grade
  • Pharmaceutical Grade
  • Food Grade
Segment by Application

  • Paints&Coatings
  • Adhesives
  • Plastics
  • Personal Care
  • Others
  • By Company
  • SINOPEC
  • Shell
  • Reliance Industries
  • SABIC
  • The Kuwait Olefins
  • Formosa Plastics
  • TOC Glycol Company Limited
  • Huntsman
  • Dow
  • Alberta & Orient Glycol
  • Indorama Ventures

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

