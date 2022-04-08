Global Shelf Life Testing Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Shelf Life Testing market was valued at 2865.48 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.94% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major

market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Shelf life is a product of physical, microbiological and chemical processes, triggered by any one of a multitude of contributing factors. Product characteristics, including the quality and consistency of ingredients, the moisture content and acidity levels, all play a part, as do external factors like storage, transport and packaging materials.The major strategy being adopted by major food and beverage manufacturers is to provide transparent information about the consequences of not using the product within a limited time which is making the shelf life testing services popular amid the consumers and the major companies.

By Market Verdors:

AgriFood Technology

ALS Limited

AsureQuality

Eurofins

SGS SA

Bureau Veritas

Intertek

RJ Hill Laboratories

SCS Global

Merieux

Microchem Lab Services (PTY)

Premier Analytical Services

Symbio Laboratories

TV Nord Group

By Types:

Real Time

Accelerated

By Applications:

Pet Food

Dietary Supplements

Animal Feed

Human Food

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Shelf Life Testing Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Shelf Life Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Real Time

1.4.3 Accelerated

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Shelf Life Testing Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Pet Food

1.5.3 Dietary Supplements

1.5.4 Animal Feed

1.5.5 Human Food

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Shelf Life Testing Market

1.8.1 Global Shelf Life Testing Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Shelf Life Testing Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Shelf Life Testing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Shelf Life Testing Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Shelf Life Testing Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Shelf Life Testing Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Shelf Life Testing Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

