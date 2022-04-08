Global Quartz Kitchen Countertops Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Quartz Kitchen Countertops market was valued at 356.8 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 12.76% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Quartz counters are made from either a natural slab that has been polished or engineered quartz composite. Pure, natural slabs are very expensive and are therefore quite uncommon as countertops. The engineered type is made of 93 to 97 percent ground quartz combined with resins, binders and pigments. This combination is poured into molds and allowed to harden, then finished into the shape and style desired. This type of counter is much more affordable and common than the natural slab.Kitchen Countertops is a major application of Quartz, in 2017, the Quartz consumption (sales) in Kitchen Countertops was 27735 K Sq.m, and it will reach 61841 K Sq.m in 2024; while the sales market share in Kitchen Countertops was 51.70% in 2017 and will be 53.47% in 2024.

By Market Verdors:

Cosentino Group

Caesarstone

Hanwha L&C

Compac

Vicostone

Dupont

LG Hausys

Cambria

Santa Margherita

Quartz Master

SEIEFFE

Quarella

Samsung Radianz

Technistone

QuartzForm

CR Lawrence

Stone Italiana

Granitifiandre

Equs

Diresco

Belenco

QuantumQuartz

Pental

Sage Surfaces (Allen+Roth)

Zhongxun

Sinostone

Bitto(Dongguan)

OVERLAND

UVIISTONE

By Types:

Press Molding

Casting Molding

By Applications:

Residential

Commercial

Key Indicators Analysed

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Quartz Kitchen Countertops Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Quartz Kitchen Countertops Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Press Molding

1.4.3 Casting Molding

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Quartz Kitchen Countertops Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Quartz Kitchen Countertops Market

1.8.1 Global Quartz Kitchen Countertops Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Quartz Kitchen Countertops Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Quartz Kitchen Countertops Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Quartz Kitchen Countertops Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Quartz Kitchen Countertops Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Quartz Kitchen Countertops Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Quartz Kitchen Countertops Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

