Global Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) market was valued at 1084.48 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.38% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

This report studies the Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) market, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries, to analyze the status and the future.Microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) is an odorless, tasteless, porous white powder derived from wood pulp or refined cotton. With a wide range of chemical, technical, and economic benefits, MCC is widely used in the pharmaceutical industry, food industry etc. The microcrystalline cellulose industry concentration is high; there are some large manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from America and western European. According to the statistics, the top 3 manufacturers, FMC, JRS and Mingtai were estimated to hold for population market share 53.8 % in 2017. Geographically, the Consumption of microcrystalline cellulose is mainly focus on USA, Europe, South America, China, Japan and India. North America, Asia-Pacific dominated the market with the share 50% respectively. In addition, American has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, FMC is the largest manufacturer in the world and its plant in USA located in Newark, Ireland. As to Europe, the JRS has become a leader. In Taiwan, it is Mingtai that leads the technology development. In China, the manufactures focus in Anhui, Shandong and Zhejiang province.

By Market Verdors:

FMC

JRS

Mingtai

Asahi Kasei

Accent Microcell

Wei Ming Pharmaceutical

Juku Orchem Private Limited

BLANVER

Anhui Sunhere Pharmaceutical

Linghu Xinwang Chemical

Shandong Guangda

Huzhou Zhanwang Pharmaceutical

Jining Six Best Excipients

Aoda Pharmaceutical

QuFuShi Medical

Ahua Pharmaceutical

Qufu Tianli

Xinda biotchnology

Rutocel

By Types:

Wood Pulp Based

Refined Cotton Based

By Applications:

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Key Indicators Analysed

