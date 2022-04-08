Vials for COVID-19 Vaccine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Vials for COVID-19 Vaccine in global, including the following market information:

Global Vials for COVID-19 Vaccine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Vials for COVID-19 Vaccine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Million Units)

Global top five Vials for COVID-19 Vaccine companies in 2021 (%)

The global Vials for COVID-19 Vaccine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Middle-borate Borosilicate Glass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Vials for COVID-19 Vaccine include Corning, Schott AG, SiO2 Materials Science, SGD Pharma, Stevanato Group, DWK Life Sciences and Gerresheimer, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Vials for COVID-19 Vaccine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Vials for COVID-19 Vaccine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million Units)

Global Vials for COVID-19 Vaccine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Middle-borate Borosilicate Glass

Low-borate Borosilicate Glass

Global Vials for COVID-19 Vaccine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million Units)

Global Vials for COVID-19 Vaccine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Vaccine Manufacturing

Vaccine Researching

Global Vials for COVID-19 Vaccine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million Units)

Global Vials for COVID-19 Vaccine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Vials for COVID-19 Vaccine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Vials for COVID-19 Vaccine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Vials for COVID-19 Vaccine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Million Units)

Key companies Vials for COVID-19 Vaccine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Corning

Schott AG

SiO2 Materials Science

SGD Pharma

Stevanato Group

DWK Life Sciences

Gerresheimer

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Vials for COVID-19 Vaccine Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Vials for COVID-19 Vaccine Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Vials for COVID-19 Vaccine Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Vials for COVID-19 Vaccine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Vials for COVID-19 Vaccine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Vials for COVID-19 Vaccine Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Vials for COVID-19 Vaccine Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Vials for COVID-19 Vaccine Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Vials for COVID-19 Vaccine Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Vials for COVID-19 Vaccine Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Vials for COVID-19 Vaccine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vials for COVID-19 Vaccine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Vials for COVID-19 Vaccine Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vials for COVID-19 Vaccine Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vials for COVID-19 Vaccine Companies

