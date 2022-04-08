News

Global Aluminum Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Aluminum Market

Aluminum market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aluminum market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Aluminum Billets
  • Foundry Alloy Ingots

 

  • Construction Industry
  • Foundry Industry
  • Transportation Industry
  • Packaging Industry
  • Electronics Industry
  • Others
  • EGA
  • Rusal
  • Norsk Hydro
  • Yinhai Aluminum
  • Alcoa
  • Rio Tinto
  • Xinfa Group
  • Alba
  • Chalco
  • Hindalco
  • SNTO
  • Aluar
  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

