Global Aluminum Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Aluminum Market
Aluminum market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aluminum market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Aluminum Billets
- Foundry Alloy Ingots
- Construction Industry
- Foundry Industry
- Transportation Industry
- Packaging Industry
- Electronics Industry
- Others
- EGA
- Rusal
- Norsk Hydro
- Yinhai Aluminum
- Alcoa
- Rio Tinto
- Xinfa Group
- Alba
- Chalco
- Hindalco
- SNTO
- Aluar
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Aluminum Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Aluminum Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Aluminum Billets
1.2.3 Foundry Alloy Ingots
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Aluminum Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Construction Industry
1.3.3 Foundry Industry
1.3.4 Transportation Industry
1.3.5 Packaging Industry
1.3.6 Electronics Industry
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Aluminum Production
2.1 Global Aluminum Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Aluminum Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Aluminum Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Aluminum Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Aluminum Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Asia-Pacific
2.8 India
2.9 South America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Global Aluminum Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Aluminum Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Aluminum Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Aluminum Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Aluminum Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Aluminum Sales by Region (2017-2022)
