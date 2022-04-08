Global Aluminum Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Aluminum market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aluminum market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Aluminum Billets

Foundry Alloy Ingots

Construction Industry

Foundry Industry

Transportation Industry

Packaging Industry

Electronics Industry

Others

EGA

Rusal

Norsk Hydro

Yinhai Aluminum

Alcoa

Rio Tinto

Xinfa Group

Alba

Chalco

Hindalco

SNTO

Aluar

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Aluminum Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Aluminum Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Aluminum Billets

1.2.3 Foundry Alloy Ingots

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Aluminum Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Construction Industry

1.3.3 Foundry Industry

1.3.4 Transportation Industry

1.3.5 Packaging Industry

1.3.6 Electronics Industry

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Aluminum Production

2.1 Global Aluminum Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Aluminum Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Aluminum Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Aluminum Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Aluminum Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Asia-Pacific

2.8 India

2.9 South America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Global Aluminum Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Aluminum Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Aluminum Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Aluminum Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Aluminum Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Aluminum Sales by Region (2017-2022)

