Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Plastic Bonded Magnets Market

Plastic Bonded Magnets market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Plastic Bonded Magnets market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Plastic Injected Magnets
  • Plastic Pressed Magnets

 

  • Automotive
  • Electrical & Electronics
  • Home Appliance
  • Medical & Healthcare Devices
  • Others
  • Sura Magnets
  • IMA
  • Thyssenkrupp
  • MS-Schramberg
  • Bomatec Group
  • Evitron
  • Bunting Magnetics
  • Goudsmit Magnetics
  • TDK
  • Sinomag
  • Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech
  • DMEGC
  • Eclipse Magnetics
  • SDM Magnetics
  • Galaxy Magnets
  • BINIC Magnet
  • J&P Magnetic Products
  • Sen Long Corporation
  • Ningbo Yunsheng
  • Yuxiang Magnetic
  • Arnold Magnetic Technologies
  • Daido Electronics
  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Plastic Bonded Magnets Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Plastic Injected Magnets
1.2.3 Plastic Pressed Magnets
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Electrical & Electronics
1.3.4 Home Appliance
1.3.5 Medical & Healthcare Devices
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Production
2.1 Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Sales by Region

