Smart Augmented Reality Glasses for B2B Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Augmented Reality Glasses for B2B in global, including the following market information:

Global Smart Augmented Reality Glasses for B2B Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Smart Augmented Reality Glasses for B2B Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Smart Augmented Reality Glasses for B2B companies in 2021 (%)

The global Smart Augmented Reality Glasses for B2B market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Monocular AR Glasses Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Smart Augmented Reality Glasses for B2B include Google, Microsoft, Daqri, Magic Leap, Vuzix, RealWear, Nreal, Rokid and Kopin and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Smart Augmented Reality Glasses for B2B manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Smart Augmented Reality Glasses for B2B Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Smart Augmented Reality Glasses for B2B Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Monocular AR Glasses

Binocular AR Glasses

Global Smart Augmented Reality Glasses for B2B Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Smart Augmented Reality Glasses for B2B Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Military

Medical

Logistics

Education

Games

Others

Global Smart Augmented Reality Glasses for B2B Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Smart Augmented Reality Glasses for B2B Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Smart Augmented Reality Glasses for B2B revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Smart Augmented Reality Glasses for B2B revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Smart Augmented Reality Glasses for B2B sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Smart Augmented Reality Glasses for B2B sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Google

Microsoft

Daqri

Magic Leap

Vuzix

RealWear

Nreal

Rokid

Kopin

Shadow Creator

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Smart Augmented Reality Glasses for B2B Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Smart Augmented Reality Glasses for B2B Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Smart Augmented Reality Glasses for B2B Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Smart Augmented Reality Glasses for B2B Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Smart Augmented Reality Glasses for B2B Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Smart Augmented Reality Glasses for B2B Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Smart Augmented Reality Glasses for B2B Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Smart Augmented Reality Glasses for B2B Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Smart Augmented Reality Glasses for B2B Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Smart Augmented Reality Glasses for B2B Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Smart Augmented Reality Glasses for B2B Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Smart Augmented Reality Glasses for B2B Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Smart Augmented Reality Glasses for B2B Product Type

