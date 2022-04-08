Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses in B2C Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses in B2C
This report contains market size and forecasts of Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses in B2C in global, including the following market information:
- Global Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses in B2C Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses in B2C Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses in B2C companies in 2021 (%)
The global Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses in B2C market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Monocular AR Glasses Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses in B2C include Google, Microsoft, Daqri, Magic Leap, Vuzix, RealWear, Nreal, Rokid and Kopin, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses in B2C manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses in B2C Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses in B2C Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Monocular AR Glasses
- Binocular AR Glasses
Global Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses in B2C Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses in B2C Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Online
- Offline
Global Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses in B2C Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses in B2C Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses in B2C revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses in B2C revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses in B2C sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses in B2C sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Microsoft
- Daqri
- Magic Leap
- Vuzix
- RealWear
- Nreal
- Rokid
- Kopin
- Shadow Creator
- Espon
- ThirdEye
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses in B2C Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses in B2C Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses in B2C Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses in B2C Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses in B2C Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses in B2C Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses in B2C Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses in B2C Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses in B2C Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses in B2C Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses in B2C Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses in B2C Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses in B2C Product Type
