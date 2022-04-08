News

Point of Use (POU) Water Coolers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Point of Use (POU) Water Coolers

This report contains market size and forecasts of Point of Use (POU) Water Coolers in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Point of Use (POU) Water Coolers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Point of Use (POU) Water Coolers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
  • Global top five Point of Use (POU) Water Coolers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Point of Use (POU) Water Coolers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Free-standing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Point of Use (POU) Water Coolers include Primo, Oasis, Waterlogic, Whirlpool, Cosmetal, Canaletas, Alpine Coolers and Avalon, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Point of Use (POU) Water Coolers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Point of Use (POU) Water Coolers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Point of Use (POU) Water Coolers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Free-standing
  • Wall-mounted

Global Point of Use (POU) Water Coolers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Point of Use (POU) Water Coolers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Household
  • Commercial

Global Point of Use (POU) Water Coolers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Point of Use (POU) Water Coolers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Point of Use (POU) Water Coolers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Point of Use (POU) Water Coolers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Point of Use (POU) Water Coolers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Point of Use (POU) Water Coolers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Primo
  • Oasis
  • Waterlogic
  • Whirlpool
  • Cosmetal
  • Canaletas
  • Alpine Coolers
  • Avalon

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Point of Use (POU) Water Coolers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Point of Use (POU) Water Coolers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Point of Use (POU) Water Coolers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Point of Use (POU) Water Coolers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Point of Use (POU) Water Coolers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Point of Use (POU) Water Coolers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Point of Use (POU) Water Coolers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Point of Use (POU) Water Coolers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Point of Use (POU) Water Coolers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Point of Use (POU) Water Coolers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Point of Use (POU) Water Coolers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Point of Use (POU) Water Coolers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Point of Use (POU) Water Coolers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Point of Use (POU) Water Coolers Players in Global Market

