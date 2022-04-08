Global Chelating Agents Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Chelating Agents Market
Chelating Agents market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Chelating Agents market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Hydroxycarboxylic Acids
- Organophosphonates
- Aminopolycarboxylates
- Nitrilotriacetic Acid & Salts
- Others
- Detergent
- Water Treatment
- Personal Care
- Pulp & Paper
- Food & Beverage
- Others
- BASF
- AkzoNobel
- Fuyang Biotech
- DuPont
- Dongxiao Biotech
- Kaixiang BioChem
- Taihe Chem
- PMP
- Kemira
- Innospec
- Jungbunzlauer
- AVA Chemicals
- Roquette Freres
- Langyatai
- ADM
- Huntsman
- Qingshuiyuan
- IRO Chelating
- Tosoh
- Unischem
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- India
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Chelating Agents Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Chelating Agents Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Hydroxycarboxylic Acids
1.2.3 Organophosphonates
1.2.4 Aminopolycarboxylates
1.2.5 Nitrilotriacetic Acid & Salts
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Chelating Agents Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Detergent
1.3.3 Water Treatment
1.3.4 Personal Care
1.3.5 Pulp & Paper
1.3.6 Food & Beverage
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Chelating Agents Production
2.1 Global Chelating Agents Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Chelating Agents Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Chelating Agents Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Chelating Agents Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Chelating Agents Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 India
3 Global Chelating Agents Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Chelating Agents Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Chelating Agents Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Chelating Agents Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
