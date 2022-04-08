News

Global Tolylenediisocyanate Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Tolylenediisocyanate

Tolylenediisocyanate market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Tolylenediisocyanate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • TDI 80/20
  • TDI 65/35
  • TDI 100

 

  • Flexible Foam
  • Coatings
  • Adhesives and Sealants
  • Elastomers
  • Others
  • Covestro
  • BASF
  • Wanhua Chemical
  • Sadara Chemical
  • Cangzhou Dahua Group
  • KPX Chemical
  • MCNS
  • Gansu Yinguang Chemical
  • Fujian Southeast Electrochemical
  • Yantai Juli Fine Chemical
  • GNFC
  • OCI
  • Karoon Petrochemical
  • Tosoh Corporation
  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Tolylenediisocyanate Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Tolylenediisocyanate Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 TDI 80/20
1.2.3 TDI 65/35
1.2.4 TDI 100
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Tolylenediisocyanate Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Flexible Foam
1.3.3 Coatings
1.3.4 Adhesives and Sealants
1.3.5 Elastomers
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Tolylenediisocyanate Production
2.1 Global Tolylenediisocyanate Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Tolylenediisocyanate Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Tolylenediisocyanate Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Tolylenediisocyanate Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Tolylenediisocyanate Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Tolylenediisocyanate Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Tolylenediisocyanate Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Tolylenediisocyanate Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Tolylenediisocyanate Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Tolylenediisocyanate Sales by Region

