Global Tolylenediisocyanate Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Tolylenediisocyanate market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Tolylenediisocyanate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

TDI 80/20

TDI 65/35

TDI 100

Flexible Foam

Coatings

Adhesives and Sealants

Elastomers

Others

Covestro

BASF

Wanhua Chemical

Sadara Chemical

Cangzhou Dahua Group

KPX Chemical

MCNS

Gansu Yinguang Chemical

Fujian Southeast Electrochemical

Yantai Juli Fine Chemical

GNFC

OCI

Karoon Petrochemical

Tosoh Corporation

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Tolylenediisocyanate Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Tolylenediisocyanate Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 TDI 80/20

1.2.3 TDI 65/35

1.2.4 TDI 100

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Tolylenediisocyanate Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Flexible Foam

1.3.3 Coatings

1.3.4 Adhesives and Sealants

1.3.5 Elastomers

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Tolylenediisocyanate Production

2.1 Global Tolylenediisocyanate Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Tolylenediisocyanate Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Tolylenediisocyanate Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Tolylenediisocyanate Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Tolylenediisocyanate Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea

3 Global Tolylenediisocyanate Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Tolylenediisocyanate Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Tolylenediisocyanate Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Tolylenediisocyanate Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Tolylenediisocyanate Sales by Region

