Smart AI Toys Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Smart AI Toys

This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart AI Toys in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Smart AI Toys Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Smart AI Toys Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
  • Global top five Smart AI Toys companies in 2021 (%)

The global Smart AI Toys market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Smartphone Connected Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Smart AI Toys include JAKKS Pacific Inc., Kids II, Inc., K?NEX (Basic Fun!), Konami Corporation, LeapFrog (Vtech) and Mattel, Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Smart AI Toys manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Smart AI Toys Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Smart AI Toys Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Smartphone Connected
  • Tablet-Connected
  • Console-Connected
  • Others

Global Smart AI Toys Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Smart AI Toys Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Online Stores
  • Specialty Stores
  • Convenience Stores

Global Smart AI Toys Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Smart AI Toys Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Smart AI Toys revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Smart AI Toys revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Smart AI Toys sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Smart AI Toys sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • JAKKS Pacific Inc.
  • Kids II, Inc.
  • K?NEX (Basic Fun!)
  • Konami Corporation
  • LeapFrog (Vtech)
  • Mattel, Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Smart AI Toys Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Smart AI Toys Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Smart AI Toys Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Smart AI Toys Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Smart AI Toys Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Smart AI Toys Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Smart AI Toys Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Smart AI Toys Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Smart AI Toys Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Smart AI Toys Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Smart AI Toys Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Smart AI Toys Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Smart AI Toys Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart AI Toys Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Smart AI Toys Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart AI Toys Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Smart AI Toys Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Smartphone Connected
4.1.3 Tablet-Connected

