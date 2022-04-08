Flexible Packaging Paper Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Flexible Packaging Paper
This report contains market size and forecasts of Flexible Packaging Paper in global, including the following market information:
- Global Flexible Packaging Paper Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Flexible Packaging Paper Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Flexible Packaging Paper companies in 2021 (%)
The global Flexible Packaging Paper market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Coated Unbleached Kraft Paperboard (CUK) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Flexible Packaging Paper include Sappi Limited, Smurfit Kappa Group, Mondi Group Plc, International Paper Company, DS Smith, WestRock, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., Oji Holdings Corporation and Stora Enso Oyj, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Flexible Packaging Paper manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Flexible Packaging Paper Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Flexible Packaging Paper Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Coated Unbleached Kraft Paperboard (CUK)
- Solid Bleached Sulfate (SBS)
- Coated Recycled Paper (CRP)
- Waxed Paper
Global Flexible Packaging Paper Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Flexible Packaging Paper Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food & Beverages
- Personal Care & Cosmetics
- Pharmaceutical
- Agriculture
- Electrical & Electronics
- Consumer Goods
- Others
Global Flexible Packaging Paper Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Flexible Packaging Paper Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Flexible Packaging Paper revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Flexible Packaging Paper revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Flexible Packaging Paper sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Flexible Packaging Paper sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Sappi Limited
- Smurfit Kappa Group
- Mondi Group Plc
- International Paper Company
- DS Smith
- WestRock
- Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.
- Oji Holdings Corporation
- Stora Enso Oyj
- Georgia-Pacific (Koch Industries)
- BillerudKorsnas AB
- Packaging Corporation of America
- Koehler Paper Group
- Brigl & Bergmeister
- Feldmuehle GmbH
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Flexible Packaging Paper Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Flexible Packaging Paper Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Flexible Packaging Paper Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Flexible Packaging Paper Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Flexible Packaging Paper Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Flexible Packaging Paper Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Flexible Packaging Paper Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Flexible Packaging Paper Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Flexible Packaging Paper Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Flexible Packaging Paper Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Flexible Packaging Paper Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flexible Packaging Paper Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Flexible Packaging Paper Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flexible Packaging Paper Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Flexible Packaging Paper Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flexible Packaging Paper Companies
