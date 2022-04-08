Flexible Packaging Paper Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Flexible Packaging Paper in global, including the following market information:

Global Flexible Packaging Paper Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Flexible Packaging Paper Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Flexible Packaging Paper companies in 2021 (%)

The global Flexible Packaging Paper market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Coated Unbleached Kraft Paperboard (CUK) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Flexible Packaging Paper include Sappi Limited, Smurfit Kappa Group, Mondi Group Plc, International Paper Company, DS Smith, WestRock, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., Oji Holdings Corporation and Stora Enso Oyj, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Flexible Packaging Paper manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Flexible Packaging Paper Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Flexible Packaging Paper Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Coated Unbleached Kraft Paperboard (CUK)

Solid Bleached Sulfate (SBS)

Coated Recycled Paper (CRP)

Waxed Paper

Global Flexible Packaging Paper Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Flexible Packaging Paper Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food & Beverages

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Agriculture

Electrical & Electronics

Consumer Goods

Others

Global Flexible Packaging Paper Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Flexible Packaging Paper Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Flexible Packaging Paper revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Flexible Packaging Paper revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Flexible Packaging Paper sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Flexible Packaging Paper sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sappi Limited

Smurfit Kappa Group

Mondi Group Plc

International Paper Company

DS Smith

WestRock

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

Oji Holdings Corporation

Stora Enso Oyj

Georgia-Pacific (Koch Industries)

BillerudKorsnas AB

Packaging Corporation of America

Koehler Paper Group

Brigl & Bergmeister

Feldmuehle GmbH

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Flexible Packaging Paper Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Flexible Packaging Paper Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Flexible Packaging Paper Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Flexible Packaging Paper Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Flexible Packaging Paper Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Flexible Packaging Paper Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Flexible Packaging Paper Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Flexible Packaging Paper Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Flexible Packaging Paper Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Flexible Packaging Paper Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Flexible Packaging Paper Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flexible Packaging Paper Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Flexible Packaging Paper Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flexible Packaging Paper Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Flexible Packaging Paper Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flexible Packaging Paper Companies

