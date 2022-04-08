News

Outdoor Hydration Bottle Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Outdoor Hydration Bottle

This report contains market size and forecasts of Outdoor Hydration Bottle in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Outdoor Hydration Bottle Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Outdoor Hydration Bottle Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
  • Global top five Outdoor Hydration Bottle companies in 2021 (%)

The global Outdoor Hydration Bottle market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Plastic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Outdoor Hydration Bottle include Newell Brands, Thermos, CamelBak, Yeti Holding, Pacific Market International, Hydro Flask, S’well, Tupperware Brands and Klean Kanteen, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Outdoor Hydration Bottle manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Outdoor Hydration Bottle Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Outdoor Hydration Bottle Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Plastic
  • Stainless Steel
  • Glass
  • Others

Global Outdoor Hydration Bottle Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Outdoor Hydration Bottle Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Household
  • Commercial

Global Outdoor Hydration Bottle Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Outdoor Hydration Bottle Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Outdoor Hydration Bottle revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Outdoor Hydration Bottle revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Outdoor Hydration Bottle sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Outdoor Hydration Bottle sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Newell Brands
  • Thermos
  • CamelBak
  • Yeti Holding
  • Pacific Market International
  • Hydro Flask
  • S’well
  • Tupperware Brands
  • Klean Kanteen
  • Cascade Designs
  • BRITA GmbH
  • Zojirushi
  • Lock & Lock
  • Haers
  • Nan Long
  • Fuguang
  • ShineTime
  • Solidware
  • Powcan
  • Cille

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Outdoor Hydration Bottle Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Outdoor Hydration Bottle Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Outdoor Hydration Bottle Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Outdoor Hydration Bottle Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Outdoor Hydration Bottle Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Outdoor Hydration Bottle Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Outdoor Hydration Bottle Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Outdoor Hydration Bottle Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Outdoor Hydration Bottle Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Outdoor Hydration Bottle Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Outdoor Hydration Bottle Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Outdoor Hydration Bottle Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Outdoor Hydration Bottle Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Outdoor Hydration Bottle Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Outdoor Hydration Bottle Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Outdoor Hydration Bottle Companies

