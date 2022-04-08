Outdoor Hydration Bottle Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Outdoor Hydration Bottle in global, including the following market information:

Global Outdoor Hydration Bottle Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Outdoor Hydration Bottle Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Outdoor Hydration Bottle companies in 2021 (%)

The global Outdoor Hydration Bottle market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Plastic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Outdoor Hydration Bottle include Newell Brands, Thermos, CamelBak, Yeti Holding, Pacific Market International, Hydro Flask, S’well, Tupperware Brands and Klean Kanteen, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Outdoor Hydration Bottle manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Outdoor Hydration Bottle Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Outdoor Hydration Bottle Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Plastic

Stainless Steel

Glass

Others

Global Outdoor Hydration Bottle Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Outdoor Hydration Bottle Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household

Commercial

Global Outdoor Hydration Bottle Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Outdoor Hydration Bottle Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Outdoor Hydration Bottle revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Outdoor Hydration Bottle revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Outdoor Hydration Bottle sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Outdoor Hydration Bottle sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Newell Brands

Thermos

CamelBak

Yeti Holding

Pacific Market International

Hydro Flask

S’well

Tupperware Brands

Klean Kanteen

Cascade Designs

BRITA GmbH

Zojirushi

Lock & Lock

Haers

Nan Long

Fuguang

ShineTime

Solidware

Powcan

Cille

