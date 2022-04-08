News

Global Pelargonic Acid Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Pelargonic Acid Market

Pelargonic Acid market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pelargonic Acid market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • PA 90 Content
  • PA 95 Content
  • PA 98 Content

 

  • Plant Protection Products
  • Lubricating Oil
  • Cosmetics
  • Bleaching Agents
  • Food Fragrances
  • Others
  • Matrica S.p.A
  • OXEA
  • Emery
  • Croda Sipo
  • Zhenghou Yibang
  • Chongqing Yuanda
  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Pelargonic Acid Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Pelargonic Acid Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 PA 90 Content
1.2.3 PA 95 Content
1.2.4 PA 98 Content
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Pelargonic Acid Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Plant Protection Products
1.3.3 Lubricating Oil
1.3.4 Cosmetics
1.3.5 Bleaching Agents
1.3.6 Food Fragrances
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Pelargonic Acid Production
2.1 Global Pelargonic Acid Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Pelargonic Acid Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Pelargonic Acid Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Pelargonic Acid Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Pelargonic Acid Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
3 Global Pelargonic Acid Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Pelargonic Acid Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Pelargonic Acid Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Pelargonic Acid Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Pelargonic Acid Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Pelargonic Acid Sales by Region (2017-2022)

