Jewelry Synthetic Diamonds Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Jewelry Synthetic Diamonds are diamonds that use the processing method such as CVD or HPHT to synthetic and used for Jewelry.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Jewelry Synthetic Diamonds in global, including the following market information:

Global Jewelry Synthetic Diamonds Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Jewelry Synthetic Diamonds Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K carat)

Global top five Jewelry Synthetic Diamonds companies in 2021 (%)

The global Jewelry Synthetic Diamonds market was valued at 1349.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4082.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

CVD Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Jewelry Synthetic Diamonds include De Beers, New Age Diamonds, D.NEA, Washington Diamonds Corp, Zhongnan Diamonds, Swarovski, Diamond Foundry, Huajing and Scio Diamond and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Jewelry Synthetic Diamonds manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Jewelry Synthetic Diamonds Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K carat)

Global Jewelry Synthetic Diamonds Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

CVD

HPHT

Global Jewelry Synthetic Diamonds Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K carat)

Global Jewelry Synthetic Diamonds Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Rings

Necklaces

Earrings

Other

Global Jewelry Synthetic Diamonds Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K carat)

Global Jewelry Synthetic Diamonds Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Jewelry Synthetic Diamonds revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Jewelry Synthetic Diamonds revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Jewelry Synthetic Diamonds sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K carat)

Key companies Jewelry Synthetic Diamonds sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

De Beers

New Age Diamonds

D.NEA

Washington Diamonds Corp

Zhongnan Diamonds

Swarovski

Diamond Foundry

Huajing

Scio Diamond

Huanghe Whirlwind

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Jewelry Synthetic Diamonds Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Jewelry Synthetic Diamonds Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Jewelry Synthetic Diamonds Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Jewelry Synthetic Diamonds Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Jewelry Synthetic Diamonds Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Jewelry Synthetic Diamonds Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Jewelry Synthetic Diamonds Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Jewelry Synthetic Diamonds Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Jewelry Synthetic Diamonds Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Jewelry Synthetic Diamonds Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Jewelry Synthetic Diamonds Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Jewelry Synthetic Diamonds Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Jewelry Synthetic Diamonds Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Jewelry Synthetic Diamonds Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Jewelry Synthetic Diamonds Companies

