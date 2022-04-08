News

Cabinet Latches & Closures Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cabinet Latches & Closures Market

The global Cabinet Latches & Closures market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

  • The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
  • Steel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
  • The global key manufacturers of Cabinet Latches & Closures include DTC, Blum Inc, Taiming, Jusen, ADAMS, Hettich, King Slide Works Co. Ltd, ASSA ABLOY and Accuride, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
  • We surveyed the Cabinet Latches & Closures manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:

Global Cabinet Latches & Closures Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cabinet Latches & Closures Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Steel
  • Brass

Global Cabinet Latches & Closures Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cabinet Latches & Closures Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Residential
  • Commercial

Global Cabinet Latches & Closures Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cabinet Latches & Closures Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Cabinet Latches & Closures revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Cabinet Latches & Closures revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Cabinet Latches & Closures sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Cabinet Latches & Closures sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • DTC
  • Blum Inc
  • Taiming
  • Jusen
  • ADAMS
  • Hettich
  • King Slide Works Co. Ltd
  • ASSA ABLOY
  • Accuride
  • Formenti & Giovenzana S.p(FGV)
  • Hafele
  • GRASS
  • Yajie
  • HUTLON
  • Salice

